Sennheiser HD 450BT lead four-strong wireless headphone range at CES 2020

Sennheiser has had plenty to shout about at CES this year, including four new pairs of affordable wireless headphones. There are two pairs of over-ear cans, the HD 450BT and HD 350BT, and two pairs of wireless in-ears, the CX 350BT and CX 150BT.

The over-ear headphones follow the HD 4.40BT and HD 4.50BTNC, offering Bluetooth 5.0 wireless audio with support for AAC, aptX and aptX Low Latency, plus a 30-hour battery life, charging via USB-C and instant voice assistant access.

The top-of-the-line HD 450BT also offers active noise-cancelling and the option to be used in wired mode.

Both pairs support the Sennheiser Smart Control app, which allows you to tailor the sound to your preference and also offers a podcast mode for majoring on intelligible speech. On the subject of speech, a dedicated button gives you direct access to the Siri or Google Assistant voice assistants. There are standard buttons for music and call control, too.

Available in black or white, the HD 450BT will cost €179, while the HD 350BT will be €99.

There are also two fresh pairs of wireless earphones, the CX 350BT and CX 150BT. Both offer a soft neckband design to help them stay in your ears, a 10-hour battery life, Bluetooth 5.0 wireless audio, SBC and AAC audio codecs, and USB-C charging.

The CX 350BT earphones also support aptX and aptX Low Latency, plus a dedicated voice assistant button for accessing Siri or Google Assistant.

They come with four sizes of ear tip, offer multi-pairing for connecting to two devices simultaneously, and function with the Sennheiser Smart Control app, with all the same benefits mentioned above.

The CX 150BT is available in black as of now for €69. A white colour model will be available from February. The CX 350BT earphones are priced at €99 and will be available in black and white from February.