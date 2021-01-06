Sennheiser HD 250BT wireless headphones promise high-end audio without a high-end price

Looking to make working from home in 2021 more bearable, but not ready to shell out hundreds on a new pair of wireless headphones? Sennheiser’s new HD 250BT headphones could be a great shout. These new cans promise a "thrilling audio experience with dynamic bass, state-of-the-art Bluetooth connectivity and a durable design built to take on life’s adventures" – even if all adventuring is currently off-limits. The HD 250BT also boast 25-hour battery life plus app support for tailoring the sound, too.

Sennheiser’s new headphones also support high-quality audio codecs such as AAC and aptX, while Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity should ensure consistent wireless performance on the go (or at your desk).

For listeners seeking to personalise their audio experience, you can use the Sennheiser Smart Control app’s equaliser to tailor the sound according to individual taste. Plus, aptX Low Latency should mean the audio and on-screen action are perfectly in sync if you're bingeing Bridgerton on your laptop.

(Image credit: Sennheiser )

In terms of aesthetic, it's a minimalist design that looks durable, with cushioned, noise-isolating ear pads and controls on the earcups.

And the new Sennheiser HD 250BTs are refreshingly priced indeed. While the model launched in India late last year, the headphones are now available in the UK and select markets in Europe, for £59.99 / €69.00.

