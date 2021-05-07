Sennheiser has sold its consumer audio business

Sennheiser has sold its consumer audio division. The business – which makes headphones, soundbars and DACs – has been acquired by a Swiss-based medical hearing company called Sonova Holding AG, which specialises in hearing aids and cochlear implants.

At the start of the the year, Sennheiser announced it was seeking a buyer for the business, so the writing has been on the wall for a few months.

Pending approval, the deal should complete by the end of the year. Thankfully, we'll still see more Sennheiser products; the two firms will work together to make consumer devices under the Sennheiser brand.

"A permanent cooperation is planned under the joint Sennheiser brand umbrella in order to continue offering Sennheiser customers first-class audio solutions in the future," reads the brands' statement. They have also agreed a license agreement for future use of the Sennheiser brand.

Sennheiser's co-CEOs were buoyed by the move, suggesting it could open more opportunities for Sennheiser speech-enabled hearables and both true wireless and audiophile headphones.

Sennheiser has been operating for more than 75 years. Recent highlights include the great value CX 400BT wireless earbuds (pictured), the pricier – but worth it – Momentum True Wireless 2 wireless earbuds, and the wired HD 560S over-ears. It also has an excellent soundbar in its portfolio – the Award-winning Ambeo – and produces microphones and headphones/headsets for professional use.

The pro side of the business isn't part of the deal with Sonova and will continue to operate independently.

MORE:

These are the best Sennheiser headphones currently available

While these are the best Sennheiser headphones deals

Check out the best headphones of all styles, for all budgets