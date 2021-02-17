Sennheiser could sell its consumer audio business

Sennheiser has confirmed that it is "open" to selling its consumer audio business, the arm responsible for five-star products such as the Momentum 3 Wireless headphones and the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar.

The German outfit plans to invite a big-name investor to take the reins of its consumer division, so it can focus resources on its thriving professional audio businesses, which make studio microphones and conferencing systems.

In an official statement released today, Daniel Sennheiser, co-CEO of Sennheiser and grandson of the company's founder said, "to be best able to exploit the potential in each of these markets, we are concentrating our own resources on the three business areas in the Professional division and are looking for a strong partner to invest in our Consumer business."

Sennheiser has a great reputation when it comes to headphones and in 2019 the company launched its stunning Ambeo soundbar to great critical acclaim. But with competition stiff – the company was forced to cut 650 jobs last year – it seems that Sennheiser Consumer needs some extra financial clout to achieve its full "growth potential."

The company says talks with potential partners will "start shortly". One name that's cropped up a few times is Google. It's nothing more than a rumour at this stage, but the sale could be the tech titan's best opportunity to acquire a 'proper' audio business – just as Apple acquired Beats for $3.2 billion in 2014.

