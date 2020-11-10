Save $700 off this 75-inch Samsung 4K QLED TV in Amazon's Black Friday sale

Amazon has slashed the price of the 75-inch Samsung Q70T by $700 ahead of Black Friday. Normally $2200, the premium 4K QLED TV is available for $1497 – but only for a limited time.

To our mind, that's an awesome 30% discount on a 2020 TV that boasts a brace of flagship features, including Samsung's next-gen Quantum 2.0 4K processor with AI upscaling wizardry.

We've been keeping tabs on all the best early Black Friday TV deals so we can say with some authority that this one is too good to miss.

Black Friday 75-inch Samsung QLED TV deal

We've not yet reviewed the Q70T but we can report that Samsung's edge-lit QLEDs have proved excellent performance-per-pound propositions when we've tested them in the past.

The Q70T is stuffed with tech, including Adaptive Picture+, Adaptive Sound+ and Samsung's flagship Quantum Processor 2.0 4K processor. It's also blessed with a HDMI socket that supports 4K at 120fps, making this model a tempting buy for next-gen gamers.

You also get Samsung's fantastic smart TV platform – Tizen – which supports voice commands and dishes up a vast collection of streaming apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max and more.

It may not be Samsung's ultimate QLED for 2020 - that's between the much pricer Q90T and Q95T models – but the Q70T is arguably better value for money and a great buy for gamers and movie fans alike.

With a staggering $700 off the 75-inch model, this is too good to miss.

