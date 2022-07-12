Save $120 on these five-star Bowers & Wilkins wireless headphones in the Prime Day sales

If you're looking for a Prime Day deal on a set of premium wireless headphones, B&W has two great options for you.

First up, you can save $120 (opens in new tab) on the five-star Bowers & Wilkins PX7 over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones, which deliver exceptional sound thanks to the latest Bluetooth tech.

In our review we praised the PX7's "lively, insightful sound", "three-tiered noise cancellation" and "sophisticated, comfortable design", leaving us no choice but to award them a coveted five stars, even at the asking price of $400. Now, they're a bargain with this big saving in the Prime day sales.

The PX7s were some of the first aptX Adaptive headphones, meaning they support the next-gen Qualcomm Bluetooth technology that combines the 24-bit/48kHz capability of aptX HD with the benefits of aptX Low Latency, such as improved synchronicity of audio and video content between your source and headphones.

The other headline feature is noise-cancelling. Here, pressing the button on the headphones’ left cup allows you to cycle through modes ('low', 'medium' and 'high') by. ‘Low’ is fine for keeping office chatter and background noise out, while ‘high’ effectively cocoons you in silence, even during the noisiest real-life scenarios.

Even with noise-cancelling activated, the PX7s have a healthy battery life of 30 hours, and a 15-minute charge via the USB-C port provides five hours of audio playback.

Sonically not only are the PX7s insightful, but their sonic character also prioritises entertainment, enthusiasm and drive. If you're looking for a premium pair of headphones that sound, look and feel great, this deal could be ideal.

Over ears not your thing? There's also a massive $163 to be saved on B&W's flagship noise-cancelling earbuds, the PI7, which are now down from $400 to just $236.



In our review of B&W’s first true wireless headphones we were impressed by their transparent and detailed sound quality but felt they were a tad overpriced. Now they're discounted in the Prime Day sales these stylish buds with unique 'retransmitter' functionality are a more enticing prospect.



The PI7 also have Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX Adaptive, which means aptX HD and aptX Low Latency are all on board, and the transmission between the buds themselves supports a 24-bit/48kHz resolution.

The battery life is four hours, with the case holding a further four charges, so it’ll be 20 hours before you need a power source, and ten minutes of quick charge via the case's USB-C socket gives you two hours of playtime.

A particularly unique feature is that the PI7’s case can act as a ‘retransmitter’. Connecting the case to a source device such as a laptop via either the included USB-C or 3.5mm jack streams the audio playing to the in-ears at aptX Low Latency standard. It’s an impressive USP that can bring simple wireless connectivity to in-flight entertainment systems, games consoles and more. The earbuds also boast Bluetooth repeater functionality so that they can share the sound with a second Bluetooth device.

