Save $1000 on 65" Sony Master Series 4K UHD OLED smart TV at Walmart

Looking for a great OLED TV deal ahead of Black Friday? Then you really should stay right here – and then head to Walmart once you're done reading.

The deal in question is a 65-inch Sony OLED 4K UHD from the firm's Master Series – ie. the step up model from the still-4K OLED A8H series. And it's live now.

What will you get? Aside from four times the self-illuminating OLED pixels found on Full HD screens, the A9H boasts the 120Hz refresh rate found on higher end TVs, which should ensure smooth, reactive gaming and a supreme sports and action movie experience. And of course, it's an OLED, so expect wide viewing angles, High Dynamic Range color accuracy and a picture that's virtually blur-free.

Oh, and if 65-inches of screen real estate feels a touch too big for your home, you can save $600 on the 55-in version at Walmart too.

Sony XBR-65A9G 4K OLED TV $3499 $2499 at Walmart

If you want this 65-in step-up A9 Series Sony OLED – aka "Sony's OLED masterpiece" – there's a huge saving to be had with $1000 off the list price at Walmart. This Master Series set includes Android TV, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2 and the top-tier Sony picture processing.View Deal

Sony XBR-55A9G 4K OLED TV $2500 $1900 at Walmart

If 65-in is a little big for the den, you can still save $600 on the 55-in version, a 24% saving on the RRP. The panel sits on a small, central, aluminium stand but of course, the screen is wall-mountable too if space is tight.

The Google Assistant is built-in to the Sony's Android TV smart platform, and it runs on the top tier 4K HDR X1 Ultimate processor, which means object-based rendering happens in real time to remaster and upscale everything you see to near-4K HDR quality.

In the sound department, you get Sony's much-lauded Acoustic Surface Audio+, which is an innovative sound-from-picture technology where actuators vibrate the whole screen, turning the panel itself into a viewer-facing speaker. The result is a 2.2-channel Dolby Atmos compatible sound.

Our advice? While we haven't tested these particular Sony OLED models, at these prices you can't really go wrong – two top Black Friday bargains.

