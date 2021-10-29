Save big on the LG C1 gaming TV with this early Black Friday deal

Love gaming? Amazon has just slashed $700 off the 65-inch LG C1, one of the best gaming TVs we've tested. The OLED65C1 usually goes for $2500, but it's now back to its lowest-ever price of just $1797.

The deals don't end there, either. Amazon has cut $200 off the 48-inch version (now $1097), $200 off the 55-inch (now $1297), $800 off the 77-inch (now $2997) and a massive $1000 off the 83-inch (now $4997). It's a fire sale!

The What Hi-Fi? Award-winning C1 delivers a super-cinematic picture, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, plus HDMI 2.1, making it an awesome choice for gamers.

Best LG C1 OLED TV deals

LG OLED65C1 LG 65in C1 OLED TV $2500 $1797 at Amazon (save $703)

LG's 2021 OLED is back to its lowest-ever price! We awarded this 65-inch model a five-star review, praising its near-flawless picture quality and smart menu system, so this huge $703 saving is just another tick in the 'buy' column. View Deal

Image LG 77in C1 OLED TV $3800 $2997 at Amazon (save $803)

Want to go big or go home? Amazon has knocked five hundred bucks off the striking 77-inch model, which offers the same picture technology as the five-star 65-inch model. View Deal

Deep blacks, strong colours, superb performance with HDR content – the 2021 LG C1 is an outstanding choice for gamers seeking an accomplished OLED set at a very competitive price.

It four HDMI 2.1 ports, all of which are compatible with next-gen gaming features such as gaming at 4K at 120fps, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode). The C1 also works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Apple AirPlay 2 for screen mirroring. There's even a handy gesture and voice remote.

More a movie buff? The C1 is Dolby Vision-enabled and comes with the excellent webOS smart platform which includes streaming services such as HBO Max, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, YouTube TV, Spotify, iHeartRadio and more.

Whether you opt for the 48-, 55-, 65-, 77- or monster 83-inch C1 really comes down to the size of your room and how much you want to save at Amazon. Either way, you'll be getting one of the best gaming TVs at a stunningly-low price.

MORE:

These are the best OLED TVs available

And here are the best gaming TVs around right now

PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X: which is better?