Save up to $1100 on LG OLED C1 TVs in Walmart's Black Friday sale right now

Black Friday isn't for another three weeks, but we're already seeing some amazing deals. Over at Walmart, there's up to a massive $1100 off some of the LG best OLED TVs.

There are discounts on various different sizes of TV, from 48 inches all the way up to 77. Our pick? A saving of $703 on the 55-inch LG OLED55C1 – check out the deal at Walmart.

Best Black Friday LG OLED C1 TV deal

Image LG OLED55C1 $1999 $1296 at Walmart (save $703)

This 55-inch TV is probably the best size for most people – not too big, not too small. It packs some of LG's finest picture smarts into a package that's discounted by a huge $703. View Deal

The $900 saving applies to the 65-inch model, bringing the price down to $1796 (though beware, you will have to pay a nearly $50 delivery charge). But because of its bigger size, fewer people are likely to have space to accommodate it.

The 48-inch C1 is reduced by $503 (now selling for $1096); the gargantuan 77-incher down by $1103 (costing $2896); and the 83-incher has been slashed by $1003 (down to $4996).

But the C1 isn't the only model discounted. Walmart has also reduced the price of the LG A1 – the biggest saving is on the 65-inch model, which is reduced by $1003 to $1496.

Best Black Friday LG OLED A1 TV deal

Image LG OLED65A1 $2499 $1496 at Walmart (save $1003)

The 65-inch A1 has a saving of over $1000 – a great deal if you're looking for a new big TV this Black Friday. You can also pay for it in instalments of $139 a month. View Deal

The 48- and 77-inch models of A1 are both reduced by $503, to $896 and $2696 respectively.

One of the differences between the C1 and A1 is the stand design. More crucially, the C1 has more advanced picture processing technology and an extra HDMI port.

You can see all the TV deals over at the Walmart site, but these are hard to beat.

