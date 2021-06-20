Save 50% on the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with this tempting Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day deals are starting to go live, and as suspected, here's a great deal on one of Amazon's own products.

The Echo Dot (4th Gen) smart speaker is now half price, bringing it down to just $24.99.

The 4th Generation Echo Dot is the biggest update yet to Amazon's smallest speaker. It's the ideal wireless speaker for dotting around your house as it gives you Amazon Alexa voice control in every room, especially at this low price.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen Prime Day deal

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon (save $25)

The Echo Dot swaps the puck design of its predecessors for an orb-like shape that sounds significantly better. As the smallest speaker in the Echo range, it's ideal for adding Alexa to every room of the house, particularly with this 50 per cent discount.View Deal

The latest Echo Dot is a five-star product – we loved its improved Alexa responses, enhanced sound quality and solid build. In fact, we called it "the most compelling case yet for choosing Alexa."

You'll struggle to find fault, especially at this price. If your home is full of iPhone users, and you have the extra budget, you might be better off with the HomePod Mini. But at this price – and especially with this discount – nothing comes close to the Echo Dot.

It's also available with an integrated clock, for extra usefulness, and there's a full-size Echo available for rooms that deserve bigger sound. The cheapest prices on all of these devices are listed below. Look out for more discounts as Prime Day continues!

