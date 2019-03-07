Save 20% on Bose wireless multi-room speakers

While there are still big savings on Bose's SoundLink Bluetooth speaker range, several US retailers are now also offering 20 per cent off across Bose's wireless multi-room SoundTouch speakers.

The new Bose discounts mean you can get your hands on the smallest SoundTouch speaker, the Bose SoundTouch 10, for as little as $159.99, with prices ranging up to $479.99 for the larger models.

The Bose SoundTouch speaker range is well-equipped, offering built-in wi-fi for direct streaming from NAS drives and music streaming services such as Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer and internet radio apps. There's also Bluetooth, Amazon Alexa voice control, physical inputs such as 3.5mm and USB, and six preset shortcut buttons.

The differences as you go up the range to the Bose SoundTouch 20 III ($279, down from $349) and 30 III ($399, down from $499) is largely in the size of the unit, the drivers and the power output.

We praised the very capable, four-star SoundTouch 10 and 20 III for their smart, compact design and big, clear, detailed sound. And while we find the 30 III the weakest of the bunch due to its less competitive performance-per-pound offering, we do like the power, scale, weight and dynamic expression behind its sound.

