Samsung reveals pricing for 2021 Q-series and A-series soundbars

Samsung has released the pricing and details for some models from its 2021 soundbar range, including a budget-friendly option starting at just $200.

The HW-Q800A and HW-Q700A are both 3.2.1 units and include Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround technology along with HDMI eARC, Airplay 2, Wifi and Bluetooth connectivity.

They are packed with Samsung's smart optimization features, such as ‘SpaceFit Sound’ to analyze your acoustic environment via your TV's microphone, ‘Space EQ’ that fine-tunes bass response from an in-built subwoofer microphone, and ‘Q-Symphony’ technology, that works in conjunction with a Samsung TV's own speakers.

Both soundbars also carry ‘Tap Sound’ to mirror music from your phone via tapping, ‘Adaptive Sound’ that automatically tunes your audio according to the type of content you’re watching, and ‘Game Pro Mode’ to increase the directivity of the sound.

The HW-Q800A also offers an ’Active Voice Amplifier’ that, Samsung claims, will enhance vocal clarity; and it comes with Amazon Alexa built-in. While the HW-Q700A is Alexa enabled, you will need to use a separate Amazon Echo device to control it. The HW-Q800A and HW-Q700A cost $900 and $700 respectively.

Meanwhile, the HW-A450 is an entry-level 2.1-channel soundbar with two front-facing drivers, a subwoofer and Bluetooth connectivity. It features a version of Adaptive Sound technology called Adaptive Sound Lite and a standard (not 'Pro') Game Mode. It costs $200. All three models start shipping on April 8th.

Samsung has not yet released pricing for its flagship 11.1.4 Q950A soundbar, which boasts wireless surround speakers with both side-firing and upward-firing drivers to beef up its gargantuan channel count.

