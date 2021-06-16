Samsung Neo QLED TV deal: $1000 off 85-inch QN90A ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day doesn't start until 21-22 June but there's already $1000 off Samsung's cutting-edge, 85in, 4K, Neo QLED TV at Crutchfield. The 2021 QN85QN90A is discounted from $4998 to just $3998.

Too big? There's also money off the 65in, 55in and 50in models, plus an extra $50 off select soundbars. Samsung's latest Neo QLED panels are a force to be reckoned with, offering impressive bright and dark picture elements.

If this 85-inch TV fits your living space, it could be a great way to supersize your home theater.

Samsung 85-inch 4K UHD TV $4998 $3998 at Crutchfield

The QN85QN90A features Samsung's latest Neo QLED panel, as well as the firm's Neo Quantum Processor 4K and Object Tracking Sound+ tech, making it a great choice for movies and sport. Too much TV? Smaller sizes of this model are on sale, too.View Deal

Browse all the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals

We've yet to review the QN85QN90A but we have given five stars to it's sibling, the Samsung QE65QN95A. They're closely related and are among the top 4K models in the company's 2021 TV line-up.

It promises "spectacularly vibrant, bright, and vivid colors" thanks to its array of Quantum Mini LEDs, which offer a much punchier picture than conventional LEDs. There's also HDR support including HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG (though not Dolby Vision).

Samsung has long been a market leader when it comes to integrated streaming apps, and the QN90A is an excellent example of that. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, ESPN, Hulu, CBS, Vudu, Spotify and more are built into this TV.

More of a gamer? The HDMI 2.1 sockets support eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), 4K@120Hz (aka High Frame Rate) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate).

Samsung's Object Tracking Sound+ follows the action as it happens on-screen to deliver an immersive experience for the money, although you might want to take advantage of Crutchfield's "$50 off selected soundbars" offer if you want to make the most of this mammoth set.

All told, the QN85QN90A sounds like a superb TV. Now only $3998 at Crutchfield, it's on one of the best TV deals we've seen all year. Snap one up before the sale ends.

MORE:

Amazon Prime Day 2021: date, deals and what to expect

Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals: what to expect from the 2021 Amazon sale

Want to boost your TV audio? Here are the best soundbar deals