Samsung Galaxy S22 could be about to get more gaming power

Samsung looks set to lift some power restrictions on its Galaxy S22 smartphones that would see them gain even more gaming prowess. Reliable leaker Ice Universe has spotted a software update for users in South Korea that does away with performance throttling of the CPU and GPU.

Samsung hasn't mentioned why these restrictions were in place, but it was likely in order to optimise battery life. The update also mentions a 'Game performance management' feature that will let you enable those restrictions again, if you like. That way, you can make the judgement call yourself based on what you prioritise: gaming performance or battery life.

Of course, you could always vary it depending on your situation. If you're at home, near a plug socket, and fancy some blazing fast gaming action, you could maximise its gaming capabilities. If you're out and about and need to stay in touch, maybe tone it down to extend the battery longevity.

The firmware notes make no mention of performance being unrestricted for non-gaming apps, many of which were also found to be limited. That could be lost in translation from the original Korean, a simple omission, or it could be that Samsung will still throttle the phone's performance for certain apps.

There's no word on when the update will roll out internationally, but owners of the S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra should keep their eyes peeled.

