Record Store Day 2020 rescheduled again with three new dates

Record Store Day 2020 has been cancelled again – and replaced with three new dates later in the year. Originally set to be in April, it was then rescheduled for 20th June, and now the organisers have cancelled the June date and set three new dates for later in the year.

The records on the official Record Store Day release list will now be available on one of three Record Store Day “drop” dates. These are Saturday 29th August, Saturday 26th September and Saturday 24th October. An updated list of 2020 Record Store Day releases is set to be revealed on 1st June.

The Record Store Day organisers said in a statement: "The focus of these three RSD Drop dates is on supporting the stores, as well as the artists, labels, distribution and every other business behind the scenes making record stores work. This current RSD 2020 plan to spread the spotlight and the support over three months, was made with as much available information as possible, and gives the largest number of stores a chance to participate globally in the strangest Record Store Day ever.

"RSD will be using the guidance of government and scientific experts to ensure these RSD Drop dates are as socially responsible and safe for all involved as possible. Don't necessarily expect all the normal in-store celebrations and events as these changes have been made to allow customers to get the RSD product safely in a socially distanced world."

All things being considered, this sounds like a sensible move. Following the coronavirus pandemic, it looks unlikely that everywhere, or indeed anywhere, will be completely back to normal by June making busy record shops highly unlikely. Furthermore, spreading the occasion over three dates should ease pressure on those in the industry who make RSD happen – and allow for differing levels of lockdown around the world. And we certainly see no harm in having more days for celebrating vinyl and our favourite record shops.

Record Store Day Black Friday is still scheduled for 27th November, while Record Store Day 2021 should take place on 17th April next year.

For now, we will wait until 1st June for more information on those limited edition releases, ahead of some special vinyl shopping days later in the year.