Quick! This Award-winning Sony A80J OLED TV Prime Day deal is selling fast

On the hunt for a Prime Day OLED TV deal before it's too late? Amazon has a stonking Lightning Deal up for grabs – $1100 off the five-star Sony A80J OLED TV (opens in new tab) in a 65-inch size. The 44% discount cuts the $2500 RRP down to just $1400.

This is a rare discount on a 2021 Sony OLED that comes loaded with its top tech and, at its 55-inch size, received not only five stars from us but also a What Hi-Fi? Award. The Sony A80J is one of our favourite TV series from last year so shouldn't be ignored by anyone looking for a big new OLED TV.

You'll want to be quick, though; at the time of writing, this Lightning deal is already 72% claimed and will surely be sold out before the deal ends at midnight (PT).

(opens in new tab) Sony XR65A80J 4K OLED TV $2500 $1400 (save $1100) (opens in new tab)

An excellent 65-inch TV with Sony's top 2021 TV tech, plus Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos and a benchmark performance. The 55-inch TV in this very range is one of our favourite models and has a What Hi-Fi? Award to show for it.

The Sony A80J OLED line-up sits just below the A90J Master Series in the Sony 2021 TV line-up. It comes in 55in, 65in and 77in sizes and features the firm's brand new Cognitive Processor XR processor, which uses AI to optimise the picture and sound according to the content on screen.

A quick glance at the spec-sheet tells us that the A80J is one of Sony's top-tier OLED TVs. It features the very latest version of Google TV, which brings support for a host of streaming apps including HBO Max, Hulu, Showtime, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Sling TV. You also get access to Bravia Core, Sony's exclusive high-quality movie streaming service.

Add a super-sharp and detailed picture that's punchy and vibrant with superb motion handling (as we found on the 55-inch version) and you have yourself a winner.

When you consider the generous size, cutting-edge technology and discounted price, this Sony A80J OLED TV deal is not to be missed. Scoot over to Amazon now to grab $1100 off (opens in new tab) while you can.

