Quick! Black Friday Bose deal: save $150 on QuietComfort 35 II headphones

Still searching for the perfect pair of premium wireless headphones? Then you might want to scoot over to the Amazon Black Friday Deals Week sale, where you'll find the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones reduced by a massive $150!

When we tested the QC 35 II at their original MSRP – $350 – we praised their "hugely effective" noise cancelling and "powerful" sonics. Now, you can pick up a pair at super-low price of $199. Thanks, Black Friday!

Bose QuietComfort 35 II $349 $199 at Amazon

Impressive Bose noise-cancelling wireless headphones that are great on-the-go – and we said that at their original price. Now they have a major Black Friday discount, they are an absolute steal. Available in black, silver and rose gold.View Deal

The QC 35 II aren't the latest Bose noise-cancelling headphones – that'd be the pricier Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 – but they still boast plenty of up-to-date features. You get three levels of noise cancellation, a noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear voice pick-up, hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, and personalised settings through the Bose Connect app.

There's now a dedicated button to activate Google Assistant, which will, at your behest, play music, answer trivia questions and read your smartphone notifications.

As we said in our review: "The QuietComfort 35 IIs are hugely effective: the excellent noise-cancelling keeps everything around you quiet, and they're exceptionally comfortable. In those regards they're unbeatable, and for many a regular long-hauler, they'll be the most important factors."

When you factor in the powerful, weighty bass and impressive levels of detail, the QC35 II cans (MRSP: $350) are a bargain at under $200. The clock is ticking on Amazon's Black Friday deals so we'd suggest snapping these up while you can.