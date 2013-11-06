QED has unveiled a new network music streamer, the uPlay Stream. The Stream plugs in to any hi-fi equipment with an auxiliary input, and connects to any mobile device via LAN or Wi-Fi.

The idea of the uPlay Stream is to allow users to stream high-quality audio through their home cinema or audio system, but for a much more affordable price than competitors.

High-quality audio is possible because of the 'Wolfson' DAC found onboard; it can support audio files up to 24-bit/96kHz. Audio formats supported include MP3, AAC, WMA, WAV, FLAC and Apple Lossless Audio.

Jack Fox, QED Brand Manager, says of other products on the market: "Conventional hi-fi network streamers are large and have beautifully finished casework, knobs, buttons, and exotic displays - all of which are very expensive and, more importantly, completely unnecessary in today's 'Smartphone' age."

However, of QED's own uPlay Stream, he says: "uPlay Stream on the other hand is a small, neat box that plugs into your system but never needs to be seen. Why? Because controlling the uPlay Stream couldn't be more straightforward. You simply download the user-friendly, dedicated uPlay 'apps' that are available for iOS and Android."

The uPlay can also be used as a multi-room system. Up to eight devices can be placed in separate rooms, and can be renamed to allow for easier identification. Volume levels can be controlled independently, and if several mobile devices are available, then different music can be played through each uPlay Stream unit.

by Max Langridge

