PS5 restock coming to GameStop today – here's how to get one

GameStop is set to release more PS5 bundles today. The US retailer's first PS5 restock of 2022 will go live at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

The bundle is expected to feature the PS5 disc, Call Of Duty Vanguard (awesome, by the way), a DualSense Wireless controller in Cosmic Red and 12 Months’ PS Plus.

The catch? Today's PlayStation 5 stock is exclusive to GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro members.

Subscription costs just $14.99 a year and benefits includes exclusive access to PS5 restocks, a $5 monthly reward to spend on whatever you like and up to 20 points for every dollar you spend.

Want to get your hands on Sony's latest gaming console? We reckon GameStop Pro could be the way to go.

GameStop's last PS5 restock came in late December, but the retail chain seems to be making up for lost time. Yesterday selected stores offered Xbox Series X stock consoles to eager customers.

In Europe, PlayStation Direct is taking registrations for PS5 stock, but there's no work on when the consoles will turn up. Nor any guarantee you'll receive an invite to purchase one.

Head over to our PS5 restock news page for all the latest tips and buying advice. Wondering why Sony is struggling with shortages? Here's why you can't find a PS5.

MORE:

The lowdown on PS5 restock news

Which should you buy? PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition

Save on PS5 bundles with today's best PS5 deals