PS5 costs £449/$499, goes on-sale November 12th or 19th depending on territory

One of the biggest questions in tech - how much will the PS5 cost - has finally been answered. Sony has announced that the PS5 costs £449 ($499, €499) while the PS5 Digital Edition of the console will go on sale for £359 ($399, €399) in November.

There are two different on-sale dates depending on territory, though. If you live in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand or South Korea, you'll be able to get your hands on a PS5 on the 12th November. The rest of the world will have to wait a whole week longer, until the 19th November, to get their hands on the next-gen consoles.

This makes pricing for the PS5 identical to the Xbox Series X price, its closest rival. And, although the PS5 Digital Edition is more expensive than its Xbox equivalent, the Series S (£359/$399 vs £249/$299) it looks like the PS5 won't sacrifice any performance, unlike its disc-less Xbox equivalent.

