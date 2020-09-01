PS5 isn't backwards compatible with PS3 games, says Ubisoft

The PlayStation 5 won't support games from earlier Sony consoles than the PS4, according to Ubisoft. Over the weekend, the French games studio posted a comment on its support site that claimed backwards compatibility would be enabled for "supported PlayStation 4 titles" but would "not be possible for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2 or PlayStation games", Eurogamer reports. It has since deleted the comment.

Sony has said that the "overwhelming majority" of the 4,000+ PS4 games will be playable on the new PS5. But it hasn't revealed whether it will play those from its older consoles. The fact the comment has since been removed makes it all the more curious. We've contacted Sony for comment and will update this if we hear back.

The latest rumours suggest Sony's console will launch on 13th November, a week after Microsoft's Xbox Series X, which could cost it dearly during the all-important Christmas sales period. PS5 pre-orders are rumoured for 9th September – next Wednesday – which will be 25 years to the day since the original PlayStation went on sale in the US.

In the meantime, Sony has opened registrations and will invite a "limited number" of PlayStation fans to pre-order. Both Sony and Microsoft have still yet to reveal the exact prices of their consoles.

