Pioneer is to launch its 2014 range of AV receivers, which boasts five models that all come with Ultra HD 4K support, while three units will also be able to handle high-resolution audio.

The firm's new VSX series – available to purchase from authorised retailers from June – is led by the 7.2 channel VSX-924 (above, £499) with 150W per channel and two subwoofer outputs.

MORE: Ultra HD 4K TV – reviews, news and everything you need to know

Meanwhile, the 5.2 channel VSX-824 (£349) and VSX-529 (£299) will offer 130W per channel, along with the 5.1 VSX-424 (£229). The 5.1 VSX-329 (£199) offers 105W per channel.

Pioneer says the full range will provide 4K @50/60 support for four times the resolution of 1080p and HDMI 2.0, passing through signals – including 60p video – to TVs or projectors.

MORE: Pioneer launches VSX AV receivers for 2013

On the audio front, the VSX-924 (above), VSX-824 and VSX-529 will include the ability to play high-res Apple Lossless, AIFF, WAV and FLAC file formats both through USB or from a network.

The VSX-924 also comes with the ability to handle DSD files and multi-channel 96kHz, 24-bit 5.0 and 5.1 FLAC and WAV files, in addition to the standard formats such as MP3 and AAC.

MORE: High-resolution audio – everything you need to know

In terms of connectivity, the VSX-529 offers Apple AirPlay, MHL, HTC Connect and DLNA certification, as well as Bluetooth compatibility – albeit through a separately available adaptor.

Meanwhile, the VSX-824 has integrated Bluetooth aptX support to offer CD-quality streaming and the VSX-924 also boasts a new wi-fi adaptor to enhance its wireless streaming offer.

MORE: Pioneer VSX-528 review

All three of the higher-end models come with Spotify Connect and vTuner, while also working with the free Pioneer iControlAV5 app – available from both the App Store and Google Play.

And the whole range – except the VSX-239 – features Multi-Channel Acoustic Calibration Room EQ, which Pioneer says "compensates for differences in speaker size, level and distance".

MORE: Read all our home cinema reviews

by Pete Hayman

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+