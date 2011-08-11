Trending

Phonak launches £400 PFE 232 in-ear headphones

The new earphones include a mic for voice calls and support all MP3 players and Apple products

Phonak has expanded its Audéo Perfect Fit range of earphones with the release of the PFE 232 headphones.

The new earphones are set to retail at around £400 and, unsurprisingly, look to marry sound quality and a comfortable fit.

Sporting two high-powered dual-balanced armature drivers in each earpiece, the earphones come with three sets of ear tips in silicone and foam.

Weighing just 16g, the earphones come with a detachable cable, complete with in-line mic and volume controls.

The control offers "100% compatibility with all Apple products", allowing you to answer calls, record voices and adjust the volume on the move.

Also in the box is a carry case and a "cleaning tool".

The Phonak Audéo PFE 232 headphones are set for release in early September and we hope to bring you a review just as soon as we get them.

