Panasonic is offering buyers of its smart 2012 Blu-ray products three free Blu-ray discs as part of its spring promotion.

The three films on offer are: Rise of Planet of the Apes, Die Hard 4.0 and Ice Age 3.

They're available with Panasonic's latest Blu-ray players, Blu-ray home cinema systems, and 3D Blu-ray recorders, including the DMP-BDT320 Blu-ray player we recently tested.

The promotion runs from April 26th to July 21st 2012. To qualify, go to the Panasonic UK website and fill in your details.

