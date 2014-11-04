It's now two months since the manufacturer confirmed at IFA 2014 in Berlin that Dolby Atmos and Spotify Connect would be coming to its AV receivers, with the former having already arrived.

MORE: Onkyo releases Dolby Atmos firmware update

This latest update introduces the second of those two services, with compatible products such as the TX-NR535, TX-NR636, TX-NR737, TX-NR838 (pictured below), TX-NR1030, and TX-NR3030 receivers.

Spotify Connect support is also coming to the TX-NR3030 network A/V receivers; the PR-SC5530 Network A/V Controller; and the HT-S5700, HT-S7700/7705, and HT-S9700THX packages.

It means that owners of this equipment will be able to stream more than 20 million tracks direct to the component, although you will need to have a Spotify Premium subscription too.

MORE: Bluesound adds Spotify Connect to its wireless speaker range

In addition to Spotify Connect integration, the latest firmware update has introduced a new, better iOS 8-compatible Remote App 3 application for iPod Touch and iPhone.

The improved app is compatible with Onkyo's full range of AV receivers and controllers produced since the beginning of 2011, as well as a other products such as the C-N7050 Network CD Player.

MORE: Read all our Onkyo reviews and news