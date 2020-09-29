OnePlus 8T Pro isn't coming, CEO confirms

It looks like we won't be getting a OnePlus 8T Pro after all. The firm's CEO has confirmed on social media that there won't be a large-screen 'Pro' variant in the forthcoming OnePlus 8T series, breaking with years of company tradition.

OnePlus has offered Pro models for the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, and most recent OnePlus 8 series.

Liu Zuohu (aka Pete Lau) made the announcement on Chinese social media platform Weibo, as spotted by Android Authority . Instead, he directed customers to the firm's current range of handsets, while hinting at what is to come.

"There is no 8T Pro this year," he wrote. "Users who like Pro-level products can continue to choose OnePlus 8 Pro, the annual machine king. Our plan for it is itself defined in a direction where there is no room for upgrade. 8T # # a plus also a surprise. Worth the wait."

Its latest flagship is the very decent OnePlus 8 Pro, which has 5G, a near-7in AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and wireless charging. This year it also launched the OnePlus Nord, a more affordable handset that still offers some pretty impressive specs – 5G, quad cameras and a 90Hz screen.

The OnePlus 8T series, which now looks to be a single-phone affair, is due to be announced on 14th October – the day after the rumoured iPhone 12 reveal – and there are already plenty of OnePlus 8T leaks and rumours surrounding it.

MORE:

Best smartphones 2020: the best phones for music and movies

Best wireless headphones 2020

iPhone 12: release dates, specs and news