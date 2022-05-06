New Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones leak suggests battery life identical to XM4

The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones have leaked again. This time they've popped up on Reddit (via The Verge), showing the retail packaging. Said packaging features pictures of the headphones, which look the same as previous leaks we've seen, suggesting they're on the money.

(Image credit: Reddit/u/Chez5160)

The new design appears to have a thinner headband and new-look connectors for the ear cups. The box clearly shows the model number Sony WH-1000XM5, so it seems to be legit.

(Image credit: Reddit/u/Chez5160)

We could be in for a minor disappointment, however. A previous leak suggested the XM5 would have a 40-hour battery life (10 more than the XM4), but the packaging lists the same battery life as their predecessors, 30 hours. Whether they could hit 40 hours of run time with ANC switched off, say, remains to be seen.

The feature set looks largely the same as the XM4 – no bad thing – and we're hoping sound quality is just as good as the current class-leaders.

Previous rumours said the headphones would launch in August, but the fact retail packaging is already appearing in the wild suggests we could see them sooner than that. Fingers crossed.

