New issue of What Hi-Fi? out now: the wireless issue!

Wireless festival

We've devoted much of the October issue of What Hi-Fi? to wireless audio, showcasing dozens of products that prove you don't always need cables to achieve true hi-fi sound.

It begins with stereo speakers and a quintet that involves big-hitters such as KEF, Bowers & Wilkins and Piega, each of which asks you to stop thinking of your speakers as the end-point of your system and start considering them as potentially the whole thing.

There are a host of one-box solutions as well, taking us from diminutive portables through to the second generation Naim Mu-so; it's a selection ripe for every budget and any situation.

Constantly on the move? You might want to audition one of the 11 pairs of wireless in-ear headphones featured in this issue, which include neckband and true-wireless products from all the names you know.

Portable sound doesn't begin and end with speakers and headphones, though, as proven by some of the brands in our wireless DACs round-up. One of these boxes can transform even the finest-sounding system, proving that upturn in sound doesn't have to mean convenience is ignored.

Other traditional hi-fi components given a 21st-century twist in the new issue come in the form of Bluetooth record players and wireless connected amps. There is also space to run down some of our favourite wirelesses of the old kind – radios.

First impressions

All this wireless action comes after our in-depth First Tests section, which this month offers a first look at a number of home cinema components, including a new Denon AV amplifier, Elac's Debut 2.0 surround package, an LG soundbar and subwoofer combo, and a new BenQ projector.

We also focus on vinyl with reviews of Pro-Ject's T1 turntable and the Ortofon Quintet Blue cartridge, run the rule over a new pair of entry-level floorstanders from Wharfedale, and ease into the wireless theme with a speaker from Sonos and IKEA's much-anticipated collaboration.

Sweet streams (are made of this)

It isn't all reviews, of course. This month we help you decide the best way for you to add a streamer to your existing hi-fi system.

Sure, you can just find our top-reviewed streamer around your budget and slot it in, but the best sound will only come from careful selection based on your streaming needs, space, and other components.

We also highlight a number of examples of each type of streamer to get you started on your search.

Reference material

No issue of What Hi-Fi? would be complete without our Temptations section, where we review the best of the best, often at quite eye-watering sums. And this month is a little special as we detail the ATC SCM50s, the speakers that have been part of our reference system for well over a decade.

They've been connected to just about every piece of electronics that's passed through our rooms in that time, including the Copland CTA408 integrated amplifier that also features in this section of the mag.

World's biggest home-tech convention

Then there's this month's Insider feature, which previews the world's biggest home-technology convention: CEDIA Expo in Denver, Colorado. Many of the industry's household names will be exhibiting again in 2019, at a show that promises to have a few tricks up its sleeve. And we'll be reporting live from the show next month.

Of course, we've also updated and included our definitive guide to the best home entertainment your money can buy, our unparalleled Buyer's Guide.

