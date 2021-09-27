New iPads and iPhone 13 hit by Apple Music bug – but there's a fix

Tech giant Apple has released a fix for a (pretty annoying) bug preventing a "limited number" of iPhone 13 users from playing music.

As reported by MacRumours, some customers were unable to able to access their Apple Music‌ catalog, Apple Music settings or Apple Music Sync Library after restoring from an iCloud backup.

The glitch appeared to affect the company's newest devices, namely the iPhone 13, 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones, as well as some iPad 9 and iPad mini 6 tablets.

Thankfully, Apple has wasted no time in releasing a "minor software update" that fixes the pesky bug. As per the new support page, users should update their device by going to 'Settings', selecting 'General' and tapping 'Install Now'. Once the device has restarted, Apple Music should be back to normal.

The Apple iPhone 13 went on sale last week and models are selling out fast. The wait for the Pro and Pro Max models is currently around six weeks, with delivery estimated between 26th October – 2nd November.

Apple warned of stock shortages back in July, so it's no great surprise, especially when you factor in the ongoing global chip shortage that has constricted the availability of everything from electric cars to games consoles like the PS5.

Nobody knows quite how long the chip shortage will last, but one things's for sure: fixing it will require more than a software patch.

