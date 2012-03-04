Due on sale in the UK mid-March is the NAD Masters Series M51 DAC (digital-to-analogue converter) for £1500.

NAD is claiming a number of 'firsts' for this flagship model, including HDMI support, USB Class 2 audio with 192kHz capability, digital error correction and 35-bit architecture.

A Pure Class A analogue stage with low output impedance provides "the perfect interface to your amplifier", says NAD. Both balanced and single-ended outputs are available.

The M51 is also a fully functional digital preamp with seven digital inputs and its own volume control.

As well as having standard AES/EBU, optical and coaxial inputs, the M51 also includes the latest USB technology supporting 192kHz, rather than the usual 96kHz.

With both host and device USB ports, users can connect a Mac or PC in addition to a USB flash drive or hard disc.

You also get two HDMI inputs and one HDMI output with video pass-through so the M51 can be used as part of a 2.0 video system using the two-channel linear PCM soundtrack on any Blu-ray or DVD.

