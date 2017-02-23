Do you remember the Babel Fish, the little translating organism from The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy? Mymanu is aiming for a technological equivalent with the Clik, a pair of headphones that can translate "any one of 37 languages into the wearer’s native tongue, in real time".

The headphones have been on sale for a while, but the company is demonstrating them at the Mobile World Congress this year before a global launch.

Both you and the person you're conversing with need a pair of Cliks, which are then connected to the app via Bluetooth. Users then share a passcode and the app translates the conversation into your chosen languages.

There's also an option for group calls, so this could theoretically benefit international businesses.

Clik also offers notifications, including text alerts, and a touch sensor in the earbuds for playback control over your music.

Mymanu claims to be the only company to "develop and demonstrate language recognition and translating in-ear earphones", but Waverly Labs has also developed a similar product, the Pilot translation kit.

The Pilot has similar functionality to the Clik, but have the benefit of being sold in pairs, rather than requiring the purchase of a second kit.

The Clik is currently available for £155, with shipping starting in May. Bonne chance!

