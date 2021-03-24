Movies Anywhere comes to Samsung smart TVs

Movies Anywhere, a cloud-based service that consolidates digital movie purchases from multiple platforms, is now available for Samsung TVs.

The company confirmed that only models made after 2017 will be able to download the new app, which also supports 4K HDR10 streaming, as earlier TVs operate on an older version of the company's Tizen smart TV platform that is unlikely to receive new updates.

Movies Anywhere acts as a ‘digital locker’ offering over 8000 movies, synced across libraries from major platforms such as Apple TV (aka iTunes), Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and Vudu, is and backed by Disney, Sony Pictures, Universal, and Warner Bros.

The app offers features such as 'Screen Pass', which lets you lend purchases to someone else for up to 72 hours, and 'Watch Together', which allows up to eight people to share a watch party and chat room.

Samsung joins fellow smart TV manufacturer LG and platforms such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Vizio SmartCast TVs in supporting the service.

