There are more bargains to be had in the Sevenoaks Sound and Vision New Year sale, which is already underway. Check out these latest offers:

• Panasonic TX-L32E6 LCD TV £349 (save £150)

• Award-winning Sony BDP-S4100 Blu-ray player £69 (save £40)

• Pioneer BDP-LX55 Blu-ray player £179 (save £170)

• Yamaha RX-V675 AV receiver £359 (save £140)

• Award-winning Pioneer SC-LX57 £919 (save £280)

• Yamaha YSP-3300 soundbar £749 (save £250)

• Sony KD-55X9005 4K, 3D, LCD/LED TV £2799 (save £500)

• Award-winning Panasonic TX-P55VT65 3D plasma TV £1999 (save £400)

• Samsung UE55F8000 LCD/LED TV £1749 (save £750)

These and other offers can be found on the Sevenoaks website or in stores.

By Andy Clough

