Microsoft unveils super-affordable wired Xbox Stereo Headset

The Xbox Series X/Series S is getting a(nother) new headset. Microsoft's wired Xbox Stereo Headset looks a lot like the £95 ($100) wireless wireless headset that launched earlier this year, but costs only £55 ($60).

Compatible with Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One X/S and Windows PC, the entry-level headset shares the same sleek design, plush ear cushions and adjustable unidirectional microphone. It also supports the same group of spatial audio technologies: Dolby Atmos, DTS Headphone:X and Windows Sonic.

But, as you might have guessed, the affordable price tag comes with a few compromises...

Firstly, the cheaper model plugs into the Xbox controllers via a 3.5mm cable – there's no wireless connectivity whatsoever. That means you can't use it with most flagship smartphones – without a dongle, anyway. Secondly, while the wired Xbox Stereo Headset sports the same on-ear controls, only the pricier Wireless Headset lets you adjust the volume and the game/chat balance by twisting the rotating ear cup dials.

Microsoft says "the team tuned the headset to replicate the intended audio recording source that the creators wanted you to experience." That should deliver decent audio "across gaming, team chat, music, and movies."

The new wired Xbox Stereo Headset is due to launch on 21st September, and eager gamers can preorder a set now on the official Xbox website. We expect it will show on Amazon UK and US any day now.

