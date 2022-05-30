Memorial Day TV sales: 5 of the best deals

It's Memorial Day, which means big sales events at all major retailers. TVs are some of the most discounted items, with hundreds – and sometimes thousands – of dollars off some of the best TVs going.

This year is no different. We've scoured the Memorial Day sales to bring you five of the best TV deals that shouldn't be missed. Here are our choices...

(opens in new tab) LG OLED65C1: $2500 $1549 at Amazon (save $951) (opens in new tab)

LG's C line of OLED TVs has delivered stunning picture quality in recent years. The C1 from 2021 adds impressive speakers and a whole host of functionality for movie buffs and gamers.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 43A6G: $270 $230 at Best Buy (save $40) (opens in new tab)

This 43-inch 4K smart TV comes in at just over $200 but still manages to pack in HDR support, virtual voice assistants like Alexa, and the traditional suite of smart functionality you'd expect. If you need a cheap TV, this is it.

(opens in new tab) Sony XR-55A80J: $1900 $1198 at Amazon (save $702) (opens in new tab)

Sony's 55-inch A80J launched at $1900, and we gave it five stars in our review for its fantastic picture quality at the money. At just $1200 today, the A80J is a staggeringly good deal for anybody looking for an excellent set.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q90A: $1800 $1099 at Samsung (save $700) (opens in new tab)

This QLED TV wowed us with its amazingly bright, punchy picture paired with incredible detail and sharpness, so much so that we gave the TV five stars in our review. At just $1100, the Q90A is an absolute steal.

(opens in new tab) The Frame TV: $1500 $1300 at Samsung (save $200) (opens in new tab)

The Frame is Samsung's take on both a high-quality 4K QLED TV packed with HDR and 120Hz support as well as a beautiful, stylish art piece for your home.

