Match of the Day comes to iPlayer as BBC extends deal

Match of the Day will remain on the BBC for another three years, and Saturday night's programme will be on iPlayer for the first time

Match of the Day will stay on the BBC for further three years after the BBC agreed a new deal worth £179.7m.

The deal will also see the Saturday night showing of Match of the Day available on the BBC iPlayer for the first time.

Previously only Match of the Day 2 was available on BBC iPlayer but now both programmes will be available on the catch-up TV service.

The Saturday night airing of Match of the Day will become available at midnight on Mondays.

The new deal starts at the end of next season, 2012-13, ensuring the programme will be on the BBC until at least the 2015-16 season.

Match of the Day will celebrate its 50th anniversary in August 2014.

