There was the MA770 concrete wireless speaker with architect Sir David Adjaye. There was the Bamford Watch Department’s take on the MW60 wireless over-ears. And how could we forget the product of the firm’s first collaboration, The Rolling Stones-styled MH40s?

Now both Master & Dynamic’s wireless MW60 and its wired counterpart, the MH40, are the subject of another special edition makeover.

This time the aesthetic is courtesy of celebrity tattooist Scott Campbell, who has inked the likes of Sting, Robert Downey, Jr. and Orlando Bloom.

The headphones come with a snake-printed carry pouch too (but snake not included)

Officially titled the ‘Scott Campbell for Master & Dynamic Collection’, the MH40 and MW60 versions are available in either all-black metal and leather, or black metal with white leather finishes - both are decorated with Campbell’s signature snake design. Inside the ear pads is the artist’s quote “the smartest things I ever did were stupid things for love.”

It’s business as usual as far as specs are concerned. Both headphones feature the original’s 45mm neodymium drivers, with the wireless MW60s adding aptX Bluetooth connectivity, a 16-hour rechargeable battery and built-in ear cup controls.

The Master & Dynamic MH40 (£369) and MW60 wireless (£499) over-ears are available on the company's website from today, and you can look forward to our imminent review of the brand’s MW50 (£400 wireless over-ears) review…

