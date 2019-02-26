Trending

Marantz SR7012 9.2-channel Atmos AV receiver now less than half price

For just $999 you can get a 200-watt multi-media mogul

Marantz's SR7012 may approaching two years old, but it still has all the niceties you can expect from an AV receiver today. And at less than half price – at just $999, down from its original price of $2199 – it's caught our eye as one of the best home cinema deals currently available in the US.

The SR7012 sports a 9-channel design, supporting Dolby Atmos in up to 7.1.4 configuration, with all the wi-fi/streaming/32-bit DAC/Dolby Vision/HLG features that make it a valid player in today's ever-progressing AV market.

The 200-watts-per-channel receiver has eight HDMI 2.0 inputs with 4K 60Hz HDCP2.2 passthrough, as well as 11.2-channel processing that supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X formats, and a phono stage for a turntable hook-up.

The addition of HEOS means that it can be combined with any and all other HEOS devices to create a multi-room system. The platform also opens doos to direct streaming from the likes of Pandora, Spotify, Tune-In Radio, Amazon, Tidal, SiriusXM, iHeart Radio, Napster and Deezer.

We haven't reviewed the Marantz SR7012, but the company has a long-proven track record with stereo amplification and this feature list can't be argued with. If you're looking for a high-end AV receiver that can cater for a Dolby speaker configuration, then, this could well be a deal worth considering...

Marantz SR7012 4K Atmos DTS:X AV Receiver $2199 $999 at World Wide Stereo 

A well-equipped powerhouse of an AV receiver, this Marantz is worth considering for anyone looking for a do-it-all, streaming-savvy machine to drive a 7/9-channel or Dolby Atmos set-up.View Deal