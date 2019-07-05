London's Festival of Sound hi-fi show cancelled for 2019

The annual ‘Festival of Sound: The Music and Audio Show’ won't take place this year in the face of Brexit uncertainty.

According to the announcement, the postponement of the London-based, October-held hi-fi show (formerly known as the Indulgence Show) is due to "the ongoing economic and political uncertainty in the country, and the directives of global organisations which are affecting many companies’ budgets in the UK. The vision for Festival of Sound is bigger than the resources currently available in these tough economic times."

The Festival of Sound will apparently be back in 2020 "bigger, bolder and better", embracing its unique format as a both a hi-fi, headphones and portable audio showcase and a live music event.

Show producer Vernon Hamblin said: “The show planning was already well in advance with a roster of top-level musicians lined up, coupled with numerous guest speakers from the world of audio production, music history and technology having already committed. 2019 was shaping up to be stronger, more educational, more entertaining than ever before. These names have agreed to be held over for the 2020 event.”

