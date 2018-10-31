Loewe TVs get personalised audio upgrade

Many of Loewe's TVs avoid the typical tinny TV audio experience by incorporating built-in soundbars - and now the German brand is attempting to further enhance their sound performance.

Loewe has announced a long-term partnership with sound personalisation specialists Mimi Hearing Technologies to bring audio optimisation to its current and future TVs.

The Mimi Defined sound software is designed to tailor the TVs’ audio performance to individual tastes and needs.

How, you ask? The software uses algorithms to create a profile for the user based on age, supposedly using data from over a million anonymous Mimi Hearing Test results. Mimi’s argument is that in order to achieve an optimal sound experience, the volume of individual frequencies in the sound must be calculated and adapted to individual hearing capabilities.

Its Mimi Defined technology therefore works to analyse analyse audio content in real time and adjust it to individual hearing sensitivity. The mode can be tweaked and turned off within the Loewe TV settings.

Mimi Defined was previously only available on headphones, so this marks the first time it’s been used with speakers (in TVs). The model is now available on new Loewe TVs, and for existing models the (bild 3 and higher) via a newly released software upgrade.

While the technology comes free on new Loewe TVs, a Loewe representative has been in contact to say that customers of existing models will have to pay £99 for the Mimi Defined upgrade.