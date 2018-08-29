Another IFA, another smart speaker announcement...

For years, Libratone’s Zipp wireless speakers have impressed not only with their full-bodied and entertaining 360-degree sound, but also their distinct clothed designs. So we can only hope the addition of new features (Amazon’s Alexa voice control, for one) in the new Zipp 2 (£279) and Zipp Mini 2 (£229) continue to take the range in the right direction.

Alexa functionality will enable users of the new Zipps to control music playback and Alexa-enabled smart home devices and ask for information such as the weather, through voice commands.

Like their predecessors, both new smart speakers also feature 360-degree ‘FullRoom’ sound, wi-fi and Bluetooth connectivity, in-app control and a very familiar modern aesthetic.

Support for Apple's AirPlay 2 enables the user to connect up to 10 compatible speakers in a multi-room environment, too, while their built-in battery allows for 12 hours of music playback from a single charge.

The Zipp 2 and Zipp Mini 2 will be available in a range of colours - including black and red - from October.

MORE:

Read all our Libratone reviews

Smart speakers - everything you need to know

Best smart speakers 2018

Google's smart speaker with display due this year

HDR10+ support arrives on 2018 Panasonic and Samsung 4K TVs