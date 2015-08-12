The curved soundbar design follows Samsung's launch last year of "the world's first" curved soundbar.

The HS8 is part of LG’s Music Flow range of multi-room products and also supports Google Cast, meaning users can beam content from a variety of streaming services directly to the soundbar.

Music can then be streamed from the ‘bar to other Music Flow speakers. If several speakers are in one room, LG's Home Cinema Mode claims to be able to “immerse the viewer in a rich, cinematic experience".

Multi-room Mode allows Music Flow speakers around the house to play the same song, or different songs in different rooms.

Beneath the curved grille, the HS8 is a 4.1 channel system. LG claims to have expanded the sweet-spot by positioning a tweeter at either end of the curve.

LG's 'I.A-Sound' mode promises to detect the type of content being watched and will adjust the bar's settings to deliver optimum sound quality. It also supports 24bit/192kHz high-res audio and features Bluetooth connectivity.

The HS8 will be available from late August for £700.

