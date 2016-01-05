The Signature Ultra HD OLED TV features a premium 'Picture-on-Glass' design, where a slim OLED panel is attached to a single glass sheet. This new design means the TV is only 2.57mm thick, the same thickness as four stacked credit cards.

LG also announced that the new OLED TV is fully compatible with HDR and Dolby Vision, and will carry the logo of the recently announced Ultra HD Premium specification.

With the new Signature television, LG claims to have also paid attention to sound quality, with a special stand that features integrated speakers.

The stand also houses key circuitry and connections for the TV, but its party piece is that it can also flip under the TV if the user is wall-mounting the set.

LG's Signature TV is due to go on sale in the US first, with key markets in Europe and Asia to follow.

More to follow...

