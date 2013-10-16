The LG G Pad 8.3 tablet, which was unviled at IFA 2013 in Berlin back in September, now has an official price ahead of an expected Christmas release.

There hasn't been an official release date given just yet, but LG has confirmed it will be available in time for Christmas for £259.

With an 8.3-inch full HD display – which is the first of its kind – Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 processor running at 1.7Ghz, 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, the Nexus 7 and iPad Mini should look a little bit worried, at least on paper.

The attractive list of specs come packaged in a primarily aluminium body, with some harderend plastic around the edges. The device also comes packing a mammoth 4,600 mAh battery, sports a 5MP rear camera and 1.3MP front facing snapper, and will be available in black or white.

The G Pad 8.3 completes the 'G-Series' line-up for LG, adding to the sublime LG G2 and recently released G Pro phablet. It also follows the news that LG will be manufacturer of choice for the upcoming Nexus 5.

Andy Coughlin, Head of Mobile for LG UK, said "The introduction of the LG G Pad 8.3 is another great step in design and technology from LG and shows that the G Series is going from strength to strength"

"Just like the LG G2, the G Pad 8.3 delivers cutting-edge technology in a slim and sleek form, and is just another product for our re-entry into the UK tablet market."

Google has been first out the gate to release their new tablet for the run up to Christmas, in the form of the new new Nexus 7. Apple meanwhile will reveal its refreshed line-up of iPads next week at an Apple launch event on October 22nd.

With no official dated penned in, it could be that the G Pad 8.3 will be the last of the three to hit UK shelves. But will it be worth waiting for at this price?

Let us know your thoughts, and whether the LG G Pad 8.3 is a possible buy for you in the comments box below.

by Max Langridge

