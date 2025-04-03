The Bravia 8 II’s price has been announced and it’s more affordable than we expected

We now know how much Sony’s much-awaited 2025 TV lineup will cost – and, pleasingly, the price is lower than we had anticipated.

The most enticing TV on offer is the new QD-OLED Sony Bravia 8 II which, despite the name, does not replace the Bravia 8 but sits above it in the range.

In fact, it is the replacement for the A95L, with a price tag sitting at £2499 for the 55-inch model, and £2999 for the 65-inch version. We gave its predecessor five stars for its excellent overall performance and, in particular, its stunning brightness and contrast.

While we have not yet had the chance to review the new model, TV and AV Editor Tom Parsons got some good first impressions during a recent hands-on session in Sony’s Tokyo HQ. He says the Bravia 8 II looks brighter and more refined in terms of picture quality and adds that at this stage it looks to be an “all-round better version of the best TV around”.

Now, this price is particularly pleasing when compared with the A95L. Its predecessor was first tested at £2699 / $3000 for the 55-inch and £3699 / $3500 / AU$5995 for the 65-inch model. That means the Bravia 8 II is launching at £500 and £700 cheaper than the A95L for the 55 and 65-inch models respectively.

Compared with LG’s new G5 model, the Bravia 8 II’s price is cheaper for some screen sizes. While the 55-inch LG flagship costs slightly less at £2399 / £2499, the 65-inch model is £300 more expensive than the Sony at £3299 / $3399.

We have yet to test the new Sony flagship, but it’s good to see that the TV is this much cheaper compared with the A95L. We can expect the new models to start shipping from 6 June.

The Sony Bravia 5 is also new on the menu (shipping from 23 May). It is the replacement for the mid-range X90L, with the big upgrade being a Mini LED backlight instead of the older version’s ‘standard’ LEDs.

This model will also be cheaper than its predecessor was at launch: it starts at £1499 for the 55-inch model, jumping to £1799 and £2199 for the 65-inch and 75-inch models, respectively. At the larger end of the screen-size scale, you can nab the 85-inch model for £2799, and the huge 98-inch version for a hefty £6999.

The 55-inch model is £100 cheaper than the price of the X90L when we tested it, so the lower price of the Bravia 8 II is not just an outlier.

