New Sony 2025 TVs: upgraded QD-OLED Bravia 8 II leads the charge

Sony has unveiled its 2025 Bravia TV range – and while it might look like a modest update at first glance, there are a few key developments that you’ll want to want to take note of, especially if you are looking at snapping up one of the best TVs this year.

The headline act arrives in the form of Sony’s long-awaited follow-up to the award-winning A95L QD-OLED. And no, it’s not the Bravia 10. Instead, it’s the rather more clunkily named Bravia 8 II, which is a step up from the A95L, at a more affordable – though as of yet, undisclosed – price.

Also joining the line-up are the Bravia 5 (a new Mini LED model), and the Bravia 3 (which launched in the US last year), which offers an affordable entry-level option with standard LED tech. Notably, these new TVs don’t replace last year’s models – rather, they expand the existing line-up, filling in the gaps below Sony’s premium offerings. That means that key sets from 2024 – including the Bravia 9 and Bravia 8 – remain in the range for another year.

For all of the details, check out our full guide to Sony's 2025 TV range, or simply scroll down for the headlines.

Bravia 8 II

(Image credit: Sony)

The main draw for Sony’s 2025 TV line-up, the Bravia 8 II is the long-anticipated successor to the A95L. It sits above the existing Bravia 8, which remains in the range.

Despite skipping the expected Bravia 10 moniker, this is a new high-end model in Sony’s OLED lineup, with a newer, brighter QD-OLED panel, a refined design, and Sony’s latest AI-powered XR Processor.

The last of those is now equipped with an improved AI scene recognition system which analyses and optimises content in real time, enhancing colours, contrast, and detail, depending on the on-screen content.

The new QD-OLED panel – paired with XR Triluminos Max and XR Contrast Booster 25 – aims to deliver deep blacks, wider colour reproduction, and punchier HDR performance compared with the A95L. Peak brightness should also see a modest boost, bolstered by improved heat-management and a high-luminance panel.

Audio is handled by Acoustic Surface Audio+, which turns the screen itself into the speaker, placing sound exactly where it’s happening on screen. Having thoroughly tested the Bravia 8’s version of this sound system, we found its performance impressive for a built-in setup – though naturally a dedicated soundbar will provide even more oomph. Voice Zoom 3 – a feature that enhances dialogue clarity – is also present, as is Dolby Atmos and DTS:X compatibility for a more immersive audio experience.

The Bravia 8 II also supports 4K at 120Hz with HDMI 2.1 ports, VRR, and Auto Low Latency Mode – ticking the right boxes for next-gen gamers. As for availability, it will arrive in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes, with more affordable pricing promised compared with the A95L – though exact figures are still TBC.

Our TV & AV Editor, Tom Parsons, has already seen this A95L successor in action, and very impressed with it he is, too. Click here to read his Sony Bravia 8 II hands-on impressions.

Bravia 5

(Image credit: Sony)

Filling the gap between Sony’s top-tier Mini LED sets and its standard LED models, the Bravia 5 is a new addition that brings many of the Bravia 9’s best bits to a more affordable (though, again, undisclosed) price point. Most notably, it takes a step up to Mini LED technology – a first for a Sony model in this class.

Picture quality is a core focus here, with Sony’s XR Backlight Master Drive controlling a dense array of Mini LEDs for precise local dimming and superior contrast. The XR Processor also makes a return, working in tandem with XR Triluminos Pro, XR Motion Clarity, and XR Contrast Booster 10 to enhance colours, motion handling, and dynamic range.

The Bravia 5 is available in a wide range of sizes, from 55 inches up to 98 inches, making it a versatile option for those looking to kit out everything from a compact snug setup, to a full-blown home cinema.

Audio comes courtesy of Acoustic Multi-Audio – a step down from the screen-based Acoustic Surface Audio+ tech in the likes of the Bravia 8 II. But, like the Bravia 8 II, this model also supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced modes.

Gamers will appreciate the inclusion of HDMI 2.1 ports, 4K/120Hz support, VRR, and a dedicated Game Menu, and there is also PS Remote Play compatibility – a practical feature that allows users to stream PS5 and PS4 games to the TV without needing the console to be physically connected.

Pricing and release date information remains a mystery for now, but we’ll update this article once we have more concrete details. In the meantime, click here to read our Sony Bravia 5 hands-on.

Bravia 3

(Image credit: Sony)

The most affordable of Sony’s new (at least to the UK) 2025 TVs, the Bravia 3 is a more entry-level option that still manages to pack in plenty of features for the money. It uses a standard direct-LED panel with Sony’s 4K Processor X1 and Triluminos Pro technology, aiming for respectable colour performance and detail.

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are both supported (as is DTS:X), as is Google TV, PS Remote Play functionality, and Game Menu. And with sizes starting at 43 inches (and maxing out at 85 inches), it’s shaping up to be a reasonable Sony-branded choice for bedrooms, spare rooms, or anyone looking to get into the Bravia ecosystem for less cash.

Overall, Sony’s 2025 Bravia line-up might not look revolutionary on paper, but it smartly builds on last year’s successes – plugging the gaps with new models that broaden the range and offer more choice for buyers at different price points.

The Bravia 8 II is clearly the headline attraction, bringing the latest QD-OLED technology and premium processing in at a more accessible level, while the Bravia 5 and Bravia 3 provide compelling alternatives for those who want to skip the high-end price tag.

We’ll have to reserve judgment until the new models enter our testing room gauntlet, so stay tuned.

