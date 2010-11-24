The tour uses an interactive living room installation featuring an oversize sofa and 3D TV demo, giving shoppers the chance to experience the difference between active and passive 3D technology for themselves.

With a sofa "big enough to fit the whole family" and treats to enjoy, visitors to the LG demo will be able to ask about the latest 3D tech, participate in 3D gaming and see what nature, sport and drama programmes look like in 3D.

The tour will be visiting the following locations between now and the New Year:

Manchester, Trafford Centre: November 26-28th

Milton Keynes, The Centre: December 3-5th

Birmingham, The Bullring: December 10-12th

Kent, Bluewater: December 17-19th

Birmingham, AMC Cinema: December 27-30th

London, South Bank, BFI IMAX cinema: January 2-5th

Manchester, AMC Cinema: January 12-16th

