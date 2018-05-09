With the first waves of LG’s 2018 TVs already on sale, including the OLED55C8PLA we recently enjoyed so much, LG has rolled out Google Assistant support across its OLED and Super UHD 4K TVs with ThinQ AI (the umbrella term for LG’s artificial intelligence software).

Support for Google Assistant – one of the biggest updates to the webOS platform over last year’s LG TVs – means owners of these LG TVs can perform voice commands by simply pressing and holding the mic button on the remote and ‘asking' Google a question.

For example, they can ask for a weather forecast or football score, or control other Google Assistant-powered smart home devices - including lighting and appliances.

LG’s ThinQ AI expands voice control functionality, allowing users to perform more specific TV-related tasks, such as asking the TV to switch picture modes or turn off at a set time.

LG OLED and Super UHD TVs with ThinQ AI and Google Assistant are available in the US this month, with Europe and Asia to follow.

