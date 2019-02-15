Leema Acoustics’ Stream IV CD player to debut at The Bristol Hi-Fi Show

Leema Acoustics is set to debut its new streaming CD player at The Bristol Hi-Fi Show next week. The Stream IV, which appeared in pre-production form at last year’s show, is finally available to order now priced at £2295.

As we said back then, the fourth-gen CD player "marries many of the internals found in the Elements Streamer", combining a disc spinner and music streamer to offer a best-of-both-worlds source solution. Owners can stream from NAS drives and streaming services (Spotify Connect, Tidal, Deezer and vTuner internet radio), as well as access files stored on USB drives.

It's designed as the natural partner to Leema’s Pulse IV DAC/amplifier (£2295) in what has been a seminal pairing in Leema’s catalogue for years.

Key updates over the third-gen version include an advanced 24bit/192kHz Stream Unlimited streaming module and new ESS Sabre DAC, although we’ll know full details at the show, where the Stream IV will be demoed alongside Leema’s complete Stella range.

