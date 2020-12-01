Last-minute Cyber Monday headphones deal sees Powerbeats Pro hit all-time low price

Cyber Monday may be very nearly over, but Amazon is determined to tempt you until the very end with one of the hottest Cyber Monday headphones deals we've seen during this Black Friday and Cyber Monday period.

The sporty Beats Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds hit the shelves at $250 before dipping to $160 on Black Friday. Now, Amazon has slashed their price even further – down to just $149.95.

That makes the Beats Powerbeats Pro cheaper than ever before and a great option if you're looking for fitness-friendly wireless earbuds. You might want to put those fitness workouts to good use and move fast if you want a pair, though...

Last-minute Cyber Monday headphones deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro $250 $160 $149.95 at Amazon

We're fans of the Powerbeats Pros for a number of reasons. They may not be the best-sounding buds, but their build quality is excellent, as is their fit and list of useful features. They come into their own for exercise, so this $100 discount shouldn't be sniffed at.View Deal

You can find other pairs of true wireless earbuds that sound better, but few boast the battery life, secure design or feature count of the Powerbeats Pros. This makes them a tempting choice, especially if you're on the market for a pair of wireless sports headphones for the gym or running.

These headphones make extra sense for iPhone users, too; the fact they use Apple's H1 chip ensures a robust connection and easy pairing.

If you want a pair of earbuds that won't fall out during that final set of burpees, the Powerbeats Pros should be seriously considered. At $150, they're a steal.

